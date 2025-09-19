Skip The Queue: iPhone 17 Now Available On BlinkIt
A BKC-enabled location on BlinkIt suggests users can get their hands on the new iPhones within half an hour.
Almost two weeks after Apple unveiled the new iPhone 17 series, Indian users on Thursday flocked to official Apple stores across the country to get hold of the newer models.
However, users can now skip the hassle of having to go to an official Apple store and directly order the new iPhones through BlinkIt.
Indeed, the iPhone 17 models are now available on BlinkIt, ranging from the base iPhone 17 256 GB model, priced at Rs 82,900, to iPhone Air 256 GB model, which is priced at Rs 1,19,900.
iPhone 17 now available on BlinkIt (Photo: NDTV Profit)
The prices listed on the quick commerce marketplace are the same as the ones listed on the official Apple website, meaning users can now save the hassle of going to the Apple store without having to pay extra money.
This can be useful, especially given the fact that there have been reports of chaos in Apple BKC, with a scuffle reportedly breaking out between users who have been queueing up since early morning.
Apart from the iPhone 17, users can also order the iPhone 16 models from the comfort of their homes and get the product delivered within half an hour.
However, this facility may not be available across all locations.