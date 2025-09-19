Skip The Queue: iPhone 17 Now Available On BlinkIt

Almost two weeks after Apple unveiled the new iPhone 17 series, Indian users on Thursday flocked to official Apple stores across the country to get hold of the newer models.

However, users can now skip the hassle of having to go to an official Apple store and directly order the new iPhones through BlinkIt.

Indeed, the iPhone 17 models are now available on BlinkIt, ranging from the base iPhone 17 256 GB model, priced at Rs 82,900, to iPhone Air 256 GB model, which is priced at Rs 1,19,900.

A BKC-enabled location on BlinkIt suggests users can get their hands on the new iPhones within half an hour.