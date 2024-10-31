SITA, Accelya To Integrate Modern Airline Retailing Systems With Airport Touchpoints

SITA, a provider of IT solutions for the aviation industry, is partnering with Accelya, which provides software to the sector, to deliver new digital retailing solutions for passengers.

The partnership will help airlines to migrate to modern airline retailing for passengers, including a contactless airport solution based on biometric recognition, with the aim of driving operational efficiency and reducing costs.

Accelya’s FLX ONE Delivery—an Offer, Order, Settle, Deliver (OOSD) solution—will be integrated with SITA’s Flex APIs. This will enable airlines to reduce dependency on traditional departure control systems and create a more personalised passenger experience.

The partnership will also focus on integrating Accelya’s commercial systems with SITA’s passenger touchpoints for airport and off-airport passenger processing.

"The rise of digital expectations among passengers, coupled with demand for more personalised travel experiences, shows the need for modern, agile and integrated systems," said Nathalie Altwegg, senior vice president of airports at SITA. "By integrating technologies, we can use our deep industry expertise to drive a more efficient and passenger-centric future.”

Legacy systems such as Passenger Service Systems and DCS have been the backbone of airline operations but are increasingly seen as barriers to innovation due to their complexity and lack of flexibility.

"Airlines now have the flexibility, when partnering with Accelya, to seamlessly extend their offer, order and settle retailing capabilities to the airport through FLX Delivery, which leverages SITA's technologies and leading airport capabilities," said Sam Gilliland, chief executive officer of Accelya,