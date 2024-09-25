Sinch Partners With MoEngage To Deliver Personalised Communication Experiences

Communications cloud company Sinch has partnered with MoEngage, a customer engagement platform, to provide businesses with a seamless and reliable solution for their customer communication needs and deliver personalised experiences at scale.

The collaboration will allow businesses to leverage MoEngage's Customer Engagement Platform, combined with Sinch India's portfolio spanning communication APIs, low-no-code, and SaaS solutions. The partnership will also help enable businesses to engage with customers across preferred communication channels and leverage various customer engagement tools and solutions, including advanced analytics and real-time communication capabilities.

With a combined suite of products and solutions, businesses can focus on building connected experiences for use cases across areas such as marketing, service, support and payments, and enhance experiences.

“We value our collaboration with MoEngage and our joint relentless commitment to enrich customer experience for brands with enhanced quality, innovation, with security at the core,” said Nitin Singhal, managing director, Sinch India.

“We believe our shared expertise of AI-enabled, insights-led customer engagement and powerful customer communications cloud will help consumer brands boost personalised experiences and, in turn, drive business growth,” added Sanjay Kupae, head, alliances and partnerships, MoEngage.