Siemens Agrees To Buy Software Group Altair For $10 Billion

(Bloomberg) --Siemens AG has agreed to buy software maker Altair Engineering Inc. for an enterprise value of $10 billion, furthering the German engineering giant’s migration to higher margin, software-driven product lines.

In its largest-ever acquisition, Siemens will pay Altair investors $113 a share, according to a statement. The transaction, expected to close in the second half of next year, represents a 19% premium to Altair’s Oct. 21 closing price, the last trading day prior to reports regarding a possible acquisition.

The equity value of the Siemens deal is $10.6 billion, according to the statement, which confirmed an earlier report by Bloomberg News that the companies were nearing a deal. Shares of Troy, Michigan-based Altair closed at $108.63 apiece on Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $9.3 billion.

Led by founder and Chief Executive Officer James Scapa, Altair provides engineering software to companies in the aerospace, automotive, energy and financial services industries. Demand for such tools is expected to grow with the increased adoption of artificial intelligence in everyday life.

Altair fell about 4% after the close of regular trading, which had been halted earlier. Siemens shares declined as much as 1.9% in Frankfurt. The stock is still up more than 4% this year.