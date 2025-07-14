Should You Buy The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8? Here’s How To Decide

Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. The gadgets are available for pre-order, and sales will start on July 25.

Here’s a look at the key features of these gadgets that can help you decide better before buying them.

Both watches come with a squircle design. The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in 40 mm and 44 mm dial sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes with a 46 mm version.

The classic version comes with a stainless steel casing with Sapphire glass coating. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 has an aluminium case with Sapphire glass coating.

The Galaxy Watch 8 series is powered by an Exynos W1000 chip. The Watch 8 Classic comes with 64 GB storage and 2 GB RAM, while the Galaxy Watch 8 has 32 GB storage and 2 GB RAM. This is similar to the Galaxy Watch 7’s specifications, which include a 3 nm Exynos W1000 chip, 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.