Should You Buy The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8? Here’s How To Decide
If you have a Galaxy Watch 6 (Classic) or an older version, upgrading to the Galaxy Watch 8 could be a suitable choice due to enhanced battery and upgraded features.
Samsung officially unveiled the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. The gadgets are available for pre-order, and sales will start on July 25.
Here’s a look at the key features of these gadgets that can help you decide better before buying them.
Both watches come with a squircle design. The Galaxy Watch 8 is available in 40 mm and 44 mm dial sizes, while the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes with a 46 mm version.
The classic version comes with a stainless steel casing with Sapphire glass coating. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 8 has an aluminium case with Sapphire glass coating.
The Galaxy Watch 8 series is powered by an Exynos W1000 chip. The Watch 8 Classic comes with 64 GB storage and 2 GB RAM, while the Galaxy Watch 8 has 32 GB storage and 2 GB RAM. This is similar to the Galaxy Watch 7’s specifications, which include a 3 nm Exynos W1000 chip, 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.
According to Android Central, upgrading from the Galaxy Watch 6 to the Watch 8 would be worth it, as users will get a more battery-efficient processor, better health sensors, faster charging and twice the storage capacity.
The Galaxy Watch 8 series is equipped with a Super AMOLED display with 327 ppi density and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The Watch 8 Classic has a 1.34-inch display with a resolution of 438 x 438 pixels.
The 40 mm version of the Galaxy Watch 8 has a 1.34-inch screen with a 438 x 438 pixel resolution and the 44 mm model comes with a 1.47-inch display with 480 × 480 pixels resolution.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic Price
The 40 mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 with Bluetooth connectivity comes at Rs 32,999, while the 44 mm version comes at Rs 35,999. The Galaxy Watch 8 LTE version with 40 mm costs Rs 36,999, while the Galaxy Watch 8 LTE with 44 mm has a price of Rs 39,999.
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with a 46 mm dial and Bluetooth feature costs Rs 46,999. Its LTE variant costs Rs 50,999.