Shortage Of Skilled Talent A Challenge To India’s AI Ambitions: Deloitte-Nasscom Report

Over the past year, 43% of the Indian workforce across sectors have used AI in their organisations. About 60% of workers and 71% of Gen Zs recognise that acquiring AI skills can enhance their career prospects, the report said.

Two of three Indians plan to learn at least one digital skill, with AI and machine learning topping the list. There will be a shift from trend and experience-based comprehension to knowledge and understanding-based comprehension. Computation will transition from skill- and resource-dependent to access- and collaboration-dependent. The focus of information will also move from being descriptive to predictive, the report noted.

“India is positioned to become a global AI powerhouse by 2030, with over a million highly skilled tech professionals. However, to truly harness this potential, the focus must shift towards not just quantity but the quality of AI talent. By reskilling the existing workforce and fostering new talent through robust government-academia-industry collaboration, we can ensure a steady pipeline of professionals ready to lead AI-driven innovation,” said Sathish Gopalaiah, president, tech and transformation, Deloitte South Asia.

“Our analysis highlights the urgent need for India to evolve from AI services to a dual focus on AI services and products. This strategic shift will elevate India's reputation in the global tech arena, drive economic growth and create high-value jobs,” he added.