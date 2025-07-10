Shoppers Beware: These Amazon Prime Day Sale Domains May Be Fake, Steal Your Data

As you prepare for your Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 wishlist, you need to be careful unlike ever before, because cyber criminals are preparing to target shoppers with phishing attacks too.

More than 1,200 new websites mimicking Amazon have been registered recently, and 87% of these sites have already been identified as either malicious or dubious, according to cybersecurity firm Check Point Research.

Many of these websites contain the phrase “Amazon Prime,” and one in every 81 of the potentially harmful domains includes this term.

Which means when you visit that Amazon Prime website for your favourite smartphone at a discount, you might just get lured into a phishing trap.