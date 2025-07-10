Shoppers Beware: These Amazon Prime Day Sale Domains May Be Fake, Steal Your Data
More than 1,200 new websites mimicking Amazon have been registered recently.
As you prepare for your Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 wishlist, you need to be careful unlike ever before, because cyber criminals are preparing to target shoppers with phishing attacks too.
More than 1,200 new websites mimicking Amazon have been registered recently, and 87% of these sites have already been identified as either malicious or dubious, according to cybersecurity firm Check Point Research.
Many of these websites contain the phrase “Amazon Prime,” and one in every 81 of the potentially harmful domains includes this term.
Which means when you visit that Amazon Prime website for your favourite smartphone at a discount, you might just get lured into a phishing trap.
Amazon Prime Fake Domains To Target Shoppers
Cyber criminals are attempting to target shoppers by creating fake domains that may mimic the login or checkout pages of Amazon.
These domains intend to capture login details and personal data of users. If an attack succeeds, it could result in unauthorised transactions, identity theft, or misuse of gift cards.
Check Point Research cited an example of “Amazon02atonline51[.]online”, a fraudulent site that is crafted to resemble the Amazon sign-in page. Another domain, “amazon-2025[.]top”, resembles Amazon’s login page and tries to capture login credentials.
Phishing Emails Add To The Woe
Fake domains are being supported by phishing emails. These emails are designed to induce a sense of urgency with subject lines like “refund error”, “account suspended” or “account issue”, enticing shoppers to click harmful links.
The emails have the sender’s address forged to look like it came from Amazon, deceiving recipients into clicking a link. The link directs shoppers to a fake Amazon login page designed to capture their credentials.
Staying Safe On Amazon Prime Day
Shoppers must stay vigilant and verify URLs, checking for extra characters or unusual domain endings, plus avoid clicking on fishy links. Don’t give in to urgent online requests and be wary of unrealistic offers. Also, using strong password and two-factor authentication go a long way in keeping your credentials and data secure.