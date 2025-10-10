Shop Directly On ChatGPT: How AI-Driven Payments Will Simplify Shopping

The service employs agentic AI payments, which enable users to complete transactions without leaving the AI platform. Agentic AI refers to artificial intelligence models that can perform tasks with minimal human intervention.

Though AI recognises the product, the user still needs to confirm the purchase with a PIN or OTP. While this adds security, it slows down the process and prevents the process from being fully automatic. Agentic payments remove this obstacle.

Using new features from NPCI, specifically UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay, the system allows users to pre-authorise their AI agent to make payments within set limits. This eliminates the need for repeated authentication, allowing the AI to act on behalf of the user.



The AI assistant is essentially transformed into a trusted shopping agent, which can execute payments securely and independently under the delegated authority of the user.

In a blog post, OpenAI said the system provides a frictionless shopping experience to consumers, who can transition from chat to checkout in a few taps. ChatGPT's Instant Checkout feature, powered by the Agentic Commerce Protocol and developed with Stripe, currently supports purchases of single items in the US, with plans to add multi-item carts, more merchants and regions.