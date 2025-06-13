Seven Best Phones Under Rs 60,000 In June 2025: Top Picks From Google, Samsung And Apple
This year, the smartphone market has already seen several exciting launches. From affordable to premium segments, 2025 has seen a wave of smartphone launches packed with the latest technologies. Apple, Samsung, Google and other brands are focusing heavily on AI-powered features and improved performance.
For those who are looking to upgrade their phones, particularly in the mid-range segment, many options are available, catering to the needs of different people.
From camera upgrades to performance boosts, here are the 7 best phones you can buy in June 2025:
1. iQOO 13: The iQOO 13 is available in two RAM variants, 12GB and 16GB, and storage options of 256GB and 512GB. Priced at Rs 56,195, it features a large 17.32 cm (6.82-inch) display, ideal for gaming. The device comes equipped with a 50 MP rear camera and has a massive 6000 mAh battery.
2. Realme GT7 Pro: The Realme GT7 Pro, priced at Rs 54,999 for the base variant, delivers superior performance with RAM options of 12GB and 16GB. It has storage choices of 256GB and 512GB. It features a vibrant 17.22 cm (6.78-inch) display. The 50 MP rear camera ensures detailed photography, while the 5800 mAh battery offers long-lasting power.
3. Apple iPhone 15: Priced at Rs 59,300, the Apple iPhone 15 offers a premium experience with its 15.49 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. It features a powerful dual rear camera setup with 48MP + 12MP lenses. It also has a 12MP front camera. Powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip with a 6-core processor, it delivers smooth performance.
4. Galaxy S24 Plus: Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a premium smartphone, equipped with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Its impressive 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display promises an enhanced viewing experience. It also comes with a triple rear camera setup (50MP + 10MP + 12MP) and takes clear selfies with the 12MP front camera. Powered by the efficient Exynos 2400 processor and a 4900 mAh battery, the Galaxy S24 Plus is priced at Rs 52,999.
5. Google Pixel 9a: Google Pixel 9a features 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, offering smooth operation. The 6.285-inch Full HD+ display gives vibrant visuals. The model is equipped with 48MP + 12MP dual rear cameras and has a 12 MP front camera. Powered by the efficient Tensor G4 processor and a robust 5100 mAh battery, it is priced at Rs 49,999.
6. Oneplus 13s: The OnePlus 13s costs Rs 54,999. It runs Oxygen OS 15 based on Android 15. It comes with 12 GB RAM, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The display is 6.32 inches and the rear cameras are dual 50MP, delivering sharp and detailed photos. There is also a 32 MP front camera. The phone comes with a 5850mAh battery.
7. Oppo Reno 13 Pro: OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G features 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It has a large 6.83-inch AMOLED flexible display and sports a triple rear camera setup: 50MP + 50MP + 8MP. It also has a powerful 50 MP front camera for selfies. It runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 8350 octa-core processor for smooth performance. The 5800 mAh battery ensures long-lasting use. Operating on Android 15, the phone is priced at Rs 49,999.