ServiceNow Plans To Integrate Agentic AI Into Its Platform To Unlock Productivity

ServiceNow Inc. has announced plans to integrate Agentic AI into its platform to improve productivity across use cases such as information technology, customer service, procurement, human resources and software development.

Using advanced reasoning and based on enterprise data, ServiceNow AI agents will help enable deep contextual comprehension, keeping people in the loop for oversight and governance. The first use cases for customer service management and IT service management will be available this November, ServiceNow said.

According to the company, AI agents have the potential to make live agents more productive, improve workflows, from small and specialised tasks like single issue resolution, to running an entire incident response workflow. Guardrails for oversight will be built in for organisations to add the levels of governance they need.