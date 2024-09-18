ServiceNow Plans To Integrate Agentic AI Into Its Platform To Unlock Productivity
ServiceNow also announced the new Now Assist Skill Kit to enhance existing Now Assist AI capabilities.
ServiceNow Inc. has announced plans to integrate Agentic AI into its platform to improve productivity across use cases such as information technology, customer service, procurement, human resources and software development.
Using advanced reasoning and based on enterprise data, ServiceNow AI agents will help enable deep contextual comprehension, keeping people in the loop for oversight and governance. The first use cases for customer service management and IT service management will be available this November, ServiceNow said.
According to the company, AI agents have the potential to make live agents more productive, improve workflows, from small and specialised tasks like single issue resolution, to running an entire incident response workflow. Guardrails for oversight will be built in for organisations to add the levels of governance they need.
"ServiceNow AI Agents will work autonomously in the background, handling tasks, managing processes and collaborating with employees rather than just serving them," Jon Sigler, senior vice president of platform and AI at ServiceNow, said. "Because these capabilities will be built into the ServiceNow platform, customers can easily apply AI agents and skills that align with their unique needs."
ServiceNow also announced the new Now Assist Skill Kit to enhance existing Now Assist AI capabilities. Skill Kit enables organisations to build, test and deploy custom generative AI skills that fit the needs of their business on the ServiceNow platform.
The kit connects to data within the Now Platform and offers options for customisation, whether enterprises choose Now large language models or want to incorporate third‑party or custom LLMs. Additionally, organisations can assign their custom generative AI skills to AI agents for help with manual tasks.