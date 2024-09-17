SentinelOne, Lenovo Collaborate To Bring Embedded AI Security To PCs

SentinelOne Inc. and Lenovo have announced a multi-year collaboration to bring artificial intelligence-powered endpoint security to Lenovo devices globally. Lenovo will include SentinelOne’s Singularity platform and generative AI capabilities (Purple AI) in new PC shipments, along with upgrades to existing customers, to expand its ThinkShield security portfolio and autonomously protect devices from modern attacks.

The agreement aims to increase the number of Lenovo devices that ship with SentinelOne’s AI-powered security, helping the PC maker’s direct sales team and channel partners to provide built-in security to enterprises.

“The complexity and speed of today’s cyberthreats demand an intelligent, adaptable defence,” said Nima Baiati, executive director and general manager, cybersecurity solutions, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “We are integrating these cutting-edge AI-powered endpoint security capabilities into Lenovo’s ThinkShield security platform. This will enhance endpoint protection and fortify enterprise resilience against the ever-evolving threat landscape.”

As part of the expanded collaboration, Lenovo will also build a new managed detection and response service, using AI and endpoint detection and response capabilities with SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform as its foundation.

“The endpoint remains a primary vector of cyberattacks and the most critical part of a business’ ongoing operations. By working with market leaders like Lenovo, we can rapidly scale AI-powered security to millions of PCs and servers across the globe,” said Akhil Kapoor, vice president, embedded business, SentinelOne.

“Cyber resilience is incredibly important for business continuity as organisations increasingly face the unpredictable. Our security services collaboration with SentinelOne is another key aspect of Lenovo’s cybersecurity and cyber resilience services intended to help protect customers from anomalous threats," Patricia Wilkey, senior vice president and general manager of Lenovo Solutions.