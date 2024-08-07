SentinelOne Launches New Managed Detection And Response Service

SentinelOne Inc., a provider of artificial intelligence-enabled cybersecurity, launched the general availability of its new managed detection and response service offerings: Singularity MDR and Singularity MDR + DFIR.

Supported by SentinelOne’s AI-powered Singularity platform, the service will allow enterprises to secure their environments and offer coverage across endpoints, identities, networks and cloud workloads. The service is designed to meet the evolving needs of resource-constrained organisations who need support to stay ahead of the increasingly complex attacks they face, the company said.

The new Singularity MDR offerings build upon SentinelOne’s Vigilance MDR service, WatchTower threat hunting offering, and digital forensics and incident response services to provide managed protection across the enterprise environment, and are backed by AI and the company’s domain expertise in cybersecurity.

“To stay ahead of attacks and ensure business continuity, today’s organisations need the peace of mind provided by round-the-clock, tailored security that combines the efficiency of innovative technology and the proficiency of seasoned practitioners,” said Warwick Webb, vice president, managed detection and response, SentinelOne.

According to SentinelOne, the solution offers security teams continuous detection and response protection, access to threat hunting and MDR expertise with actionable analyses, service delivery from threat services advisors, and end-to-end coverage, including managed threat hunting, DFIR retainers and breach response warranty.