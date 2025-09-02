What Is Vikram 32-Bit Processor? All You Need To Know About India's First Indigenous Space-Grade Microchip

Unlike commercial off-the-shelf chips, the Vikram 32-bit processor is designed to withstand the extreme conditions of space missions. The processor uses a custom Instruction Set Architecture, supports floating-point computation and enables programming in Ada, a high-level language commonly used in aerospace applications.

All associated software tools, including an Ada compiler, linker, assembler and simulator, have been built entirely in-house by ISRO. Work is also underway to expand its compatibility with a C language compiler, opening the door for broader applications beyond aerospace.

The processor has already proven its capability in real-world missions. The initial production lots were validated in orbit as part of the Mission Management Computer of the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4) on the PSLV-C60 mission, according to ISRO.