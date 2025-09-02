What Is Vikram 32-Bit Processor? All You Need To Know About India's First Indigenous Space-Grade Microchip
Vikram 32-bit processor, developed by ISRO, marks a major step in semiconductor self-reliance.
India has taken a big step in its semiconductor journey by creating the Vikram 32-bit processor. It is a home-grown microchip built to power space missions and survive tough launch conditions.
On Tuesday, at Semicon India 2025, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw showcased the new chip to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Big Step For 'Make In India' in Space Technology
Vikram 32-bit processor, also known as VIKRAM3201, is the first fully indigenous microprocessor qualified for space missions, developed by the ISRO Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL), Chandigarh. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, this new-generation chip is an advanced successor to the earlier VIKRAM1601, a 16-bit processor that has powered ISRO’s launch vehicles since 2009.
The fabrication of the VIKRAM3201 took place at SCL’s 180nm CMOS semiconductor fabrication facility, with the design led by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in collaboration with SCL. This processor represents a giant stride towards self-reliance in high-reliability computing for space.
What Makes The Vikram Processor Different?
Unlike commercial off-the-shelf chips, the Vikram 32-bit processor is designed to withstand the extreme conditions of space missions. The processor uses a custom Instruction Set Architecture, supports floating-point computation and enables programming in Ada, a high-level language commonly used in aerospace applications.
All associated software tools, including an Ada compiler, linker, assembler and simulator, have been built entirely in-house by ISRO. Work is also underway to expand its compatibility with a C language compiler, opening the door for broader applications beyond aerospace.
The processor has already proven its capability in real-world missions. The initial production lots were validated in orbit as part of the Mission Management Computer of the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4) on the PSLV-C60 mission, according to ISRO.
Expanding The Ecosystem
The handover of the first batch of VIKRAM3201 and another microprocessor, KALPANA3201, to ISRO leadership in March 2025 marked the formal induction of these chips into India’s space programme.
While the Vikram processor is ISRO’s fully indigenous creation, Kalpana is a 32-bit SPARC V8 RISC microprocessor, designed to align with IEEE standards and tested using both open-source toolchains and ISRO’s in-house simulators. Together, they mark India’s most ambitious attempt yet to reduce dependence on imported microchips for critical missions.
The Vikram 32-bit processor is more than just a technical achievement. It is also symbolic of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision in semiconductor technology.