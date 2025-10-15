Samsung’s Project Moohan XR Headset Launch Confirmed For Oct. 21, To Run On Android XR

Samsung has announced the launch date for its much-awaited Project Moohan extended reality headset. The Korean tech major confirmed that the Project Moohan XR headset will launch on Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. ET (which will be 7:30 a.m. IST on Oct. 22 in India) during the “Samsung Galaxy Event: Worlds Wide Open,” which will be streamed live online.

The launch event will be livestreamed on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel, as per the company’s press release.

The Project Moohan XR headset will run on the Android XR platform that is “optimised with AI embedded right from the start,” Samsung said. This means the headset can be expected to come packed with AI features.

Android XR is an open and scalable platform that Samsung has co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, and is “designed to scale across form factors, bringing AI to the centre of immersive, everyday experiences,” Samsung added.

Project Moohan will provide users a headgear that is optimised for immersive experiences using AI. According to Samsung’s teaser, it would “blend everyday utility with immersive new experiences, unlocking a whole new dimension of possibility and setting a new benchmark for XR.”

The XR headset employs multimodal AI technology to deliver improved and more natural user interactions, as per Samsung. The company in the past as well has said that Project Moohan will offer highly “context-aware” and personalised experiences.

Project Moohan has been rumoured to include Sony 4K micro-OLED displays with a 1.3-inch internal display. Other specs and features have so far remained under wraps.

Samsung is allowing users to reserve the latest Galaxy device, and in doing that, they will receive $100 credit. The credit can be utilised for purchasing other eligible Samsung devices.