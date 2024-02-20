Samsung's Indian Arm Launches Upskilling Programme At VT University In Karnataka

The India-based research arm of Samsung Electronics Co. has launched a campus programme in Karnatak to upskill youths in future tech domains such as artificial intelligence and internet.

Samsung Semiconductor India Research has introduced its Samsung Innovation Campus programme at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka to help youths become job-ready, it said in a press release.

SSIR said it will train 1,100 undergraduate engineering students across the state of Karnataka. Facilitated by experts with access to Samsung Innovation Campus content in the domains of AI and IoT, the initiative will focus on training undergraduate students pursuing BE and B.Tech degrees. The programme will integrate technology, basic software skills and technical know-how.

“This collaboration will not only enhance technical capabilities in young students but will also make them industry-ready. We are optimistic that through the programme, SSIR will foster innovation and instil an entrepreneurial mindset amongst aspiring engineers,” said Balajee Sowrirajan, corporate executive vice president and managing director, SSIR.

According to SSIR, students will be guided through the ideation process, problem-solving methodologies and mentored by experts to solve identified problem statements while participating in state-level hackathons.

“We are elated to collaborate with Samsung Semiconductor India Research as it would help our students to learn industry-relevant concepts as well as get hands-on training which will make them job-ready for the future,” said S Vidyashankar, vice chancellor of VTU.