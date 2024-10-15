Samsung Workers To Call Off Strike After Tamil Nadu Government Brokers Resolution
The management of Samsung Electronics has committed to filing a written response to the workers' demands, including issues related to wages and union recognition.
Workers at the Samsung Electronics Chennai manufacturing plant will be calling off their strike after resolving issues with the management, said the Tamil Nadu government.
The state government said that it conducted meetings with the concerned parties, after which the Samsung management announced several welfare measures in the interest of the workers.
During the conciliation talks, representatives from both the management and the striking workers participated and decided that all the striking workers would immediately call off the strike and return to work.
Further, on returning to work, the management would not victimise the workers for having participated in the strike. The workers will cooperate with the management fully and not do any prejudicial acts to the interest of the management, and the management will file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officer, were the other terms of agreement.
Samsung India operates a manufacturing facility in Sunguvarchatram, Sriperumbudur, where it produces a range of consumer electronics, including fridges, air conditioners, and TVs.
Approximately 1,100 employees of Samsung's Sriperumbudur facility have been protesting near the factory since Sept. 9, demanding higher wages, reduced working hours, and recognition of the union—the Samsung workers union—at the plant.
Over the course of 37 days of protest, no resolution was reached by the workers and management, post which government intervention was sought. While the workers alleged the company of not making any efforts to resolve the issue, Samsung maintained its stance of not being willing to engage with a union.