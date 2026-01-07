Samsung Unveils Creaseless Foldable Screen — Will iPhone Fold Get It?
Samsung Display’s creaseless foldable OLED panel could be used in Apple’s first foldable iPhone.
Samsung has offered a glimpse of what could be the next leap in foldable screens by revealing an OLED panel with no visible crease at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.
The panel is expected to power Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 later this year and may also be under consideration by Apple for its first foldable handset, reported SamMobile.
The upgrade is clearly visible when viewed alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s screen.
Samsung Display went a step further by creating a dedicated “crease test” zone, allowing visitors to compare the two panels directly. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 7 already improves on earlier models by minimising the fold line, it can still be spotted from certain viewing angles, as per Android Authority.
Samsung says the new display delivers uninterrupted text across the hinge, a claim that appears to be supported by images shared by tipster Ice Universe.
ALSO READ
CES 2026: Motorola Unveils Razr Fold — Its First Foldable — Alongside Motorola Signature, FIFA Razr
BREAKINGï¼— Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) January 6, 2026
Samsung showcased a foldable display with no visible crease at CES 2026.
The panel looks excellent in terms of overall quality and also adopts under-display camera technology. Most importantly, there is no crease at all.
This display technology is expected to be usedâ¦ pic.twitter.com/BuL1gke9AZ
The key improvement lies in the display’s internal structure. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted that the new OLED panel will have a laser-drilled metal display plate that disperses mechanical stress when the device is folded, reducing the chances of a visible fold line. The technology is also being linked to Apple’s long-anticipated foldable iPhone.
Apple has taken a measured approach to the foldable phone market, with display quality reportedly a major factor behind the delay.
As per Android Authority, the company is aiming for a screen with minimal creasing before debuting its foldable iPhone. If Samsung Display’s new panel lives up to expectations, it may feature in future Galaxy devices as well as Apple’s first foldable handset.
“The foldable panel showcased at the booth was an R&D concept, with no fixed timeline or plan for commercialisation,” said Rosie Kim, an Omnicom PR spokesperson for Samsung Display, as reported by The Verge.
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is anticipated to arrive in the latter half of 2026, and the new display appears ready for mass production. Samsung is also rumoured to launch a wider foldable model alongside the Fold 8, which could make use of the same crease-free panel.