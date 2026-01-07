Samsung Unveils Creaseless Foldable Screen — Will iPhone Fold Get It?

Samsung has offered a glimpse of what could be the next leap in foldable screens by revealing an OLED panel with no visible crease at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

The panel is expected to power Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 later this year and may also be under consideration by Apple for its first foldable handset, reported SamMobile.

The upgrade is clearly visible when viewed alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s screen.

Samsung Display went a step further by creating a dedicated “crease test” zone, allowing visitors to compare the two panels directly. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 7 already improves on earlier models by minimising the fold line, it can still be spotted from certain viewing angles, as per Android Authority.

Samsung says the new display delivers uninterrupted text across the hinge, a claim that appears to be supported by images shared by tipster Ice Universe.