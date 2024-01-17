Samsung Unpacked 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Online?

According to a report in Gadgets 360, the Galaxy S24 family is tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and AMOLED LTPO displays with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The report stated that the Ultra variant is expected to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the regular models could feature 50-megapixel triple camera units.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 could come with 8GB RAM, while the top-end models are likely to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

As per reports, the regular Galaxy S24 is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra could carry 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh battery units.

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ may be priced between Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 1,05,999, as per a report in India Today. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to cost between Rs 1,35,000 and Rs 1,37,000.