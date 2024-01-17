Samsung Unpacked 2024 Live Streaming: How To Watch Galaxy S24 Series Launch Live Online?
Ahead of the upcoming event, Samsung released a teaser video, “Galaxy AI is coming.” Watch here
Tech giant Samsung will host the Unpacked 2024 event on Wednesday in San Jose, California. Samsung said it will unveil the latest premium Galaxy innovations, "providing an all-new mobile experience powered by AI."
The company will launch the much-awaited Galaxy S24 series along with Galaxy Fit3 and next-generation Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST.
How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 Event Live?
The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel.
Ahead of the upcoming event, Samsung released a teaser video, “Galaxy AI is coming.”
"The video depicts the company’s history of mobile innovation. From Samsung’s first mobile phone, SH-100, in 1988 and the world’s first TV phone in 1999 to the game-changing foldable smartphone in 2020, viewers can witness the journey that shaped the smartphone market," the company said.
What To Expect From Samsung S24 Series?
According to a report in Gadgets 360, the Galaxy S24 family is tipped to come with Android 14-based One UI 6.1 and AMOLED LTPO displays with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.
The report stated that the Ultra variant is expected to come with a 200-megapixel quad camera setup, while the regular models could feature 50-megapixel triple camera units.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 could come with 8GB RAM, while the top-end models are likely to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options.
As per reports, the regular Galaxy S24 is said to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra could carry 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh battery units.
The base model of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ may be priced between Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 1,05,999, as per a report in India Today. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to cost between Rs 1,35,000 and Rs 1,37,000.