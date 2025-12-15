Samsung To Raise Galaxy A-Series Prices In India From Today? What We Know

Samsung is expected to roll out new Galaxy A-series smartphones in the coming weeks. Ahead of any official announcement, fresh leaks suggest that the brand may revise prices across its existing lineup in India. The price revision is said to come into effect from Dec. 15), impacting both budget and mid-range Galaxy A models.

While Samsung has not confirmed any pricing changes, the reported move is being linked to higher memory chip costs, which are said to be pushing up overall manufacturing expenses.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed in a post on X that Samsung is planning to increase prices across the Galaxy A-series portfolio in India. As per the leak, most models could see a hike of Rs 1,000, while the Galaxy A56 may face a steeper increase of Rs 2,000.