Samsung To Raise Galaxy A-Series Prices In India From Today? What We Know
The Galaxy A17, launched in August at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, could start at Rs 19,999.
Samsung is expected to roll out new Galaxy A-series smartphones in the coming weeks. Ahead of any official announcement, fresh leaks suggest that the brand may revise prices across its existing lineup in India. The price revision is said to come into effect from Dec. 15), impacting both budget and mid-range Galaxy A models.
While Samsung has not confirmed any pricing changes, the reported move is being linked to higher memory chip costs, which are said to be pushing up overall manufacturing expenses.
Tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed in a post on X that Samsung is planning to increase prices across the Galaxy A-series portfolio in India. As per the leak, most models could see a hike of Rs 1,000, while the Galaxy A56 may face a steeper increase of Rs 2,000.
Current Pricing Remains Unchanged
Despite the claim that the price hike would kick in today, Samsung’s official website continued to list the Galaxy A56 5G at its original prices as of 3:55 p.m. on Dec. 15. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant was still priced at Rs 38,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations were listed at Rs 41,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.
This suggests that, if implemented, the revision may roll out gradually or reflect across retail channels at different times.
What The Revised Prices Could Look Like
If the leaked information proves accurate, several Galaxy A-series models could see their entry-level prices edge higher. The Galaxy A17, launched in August at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, could start at Rs 19,999.
The Galaxy A36, which debuted in March with a starting price of Rs 32,999, may move to Rs 33,999.
The Galaxy A56, which originally launched at Rs 41,999 for its base variant, could see its starting price climb to Rs 43,999 under the revised structure.
Upcoming Galaxy A Launches On The Horizon?
Alongside the reported price revisions, according to a report in NDTV Gadgets 360, Samsung is also said to be preparing for the launch of new Galaxy A-series devices. The Galaxy A07 5G is expected to debut later this month or in early January 2026, ahead of the company’s Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G are tipped to launch in February 2026, slightly earlier than Samsung’s usual March release timeline for A-series smartphones.
For now, buyers considering a Galaxy A-series phone may want to keep a close eye on official listings and retail prices as the days progress.