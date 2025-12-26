Samsung To Produce Advanced iPhone Camera Sensors In US: All You Need To Know

It has posted job listings for mechanical and electrical technicians, engineers and managers to launch the production of image sensors, MacRumours reported. Earlier this month, Samsung told Austin’s city council that it plans to spend $19 billion on its facility.

The new image sensor production line could start operating as early as March 2026. The sensor is likely to be used in the iPhone 18, which is expected in the first half of 2027. As per earlier reports, Apple apparently struck a deal with Samsung in August to supply the component.

“This facility will supply chips that optimise the power and performance of Apple products, including iPhone devices,” Reuters reported in August, citing an Apple statement.

This announcement was part of Apple’s commitment to spend an additional $100 billion in the US, raising its total investment commitment to $600 billion over the next four years.