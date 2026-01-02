Samsung S26 Series Price Hike? Here's What The Latest Leak Suggests

The standard Galaxy S26 is expected to be backed by a 4,300mAh battery, which will be a major upgrade from the 4,000mAh battery in Galaxy S25, Maeil Business Newspaper reported.

Additionally, the Galaxy S26 Plus could get significant camera upgrades, supporting "3X zoom HDR (High Dynamic Range) shooting" to allow customers to capture distant objects clearly.

Insiders told the South Korean publication that the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, while the base model and Plus could feature a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos. This means, Samsung will continue with its tradition of using two different chipsets, depending on the region.

Moreover, the S26 Ultra is expected to come with 'privacy display,' that will operate pixels separately and block side viewing angle.

For the foldable devices, the Galaxy Fold 8 will reportedly be weighted down from 215g to 200g. This means, there might be a 15g weight reduction than the current Galaxy Z Fold 7 smartphone.

The Galaxy Fold 8 is expected to come with a larger 5,000mAh battery, marking a big leap from 4,400mAh battery in the Galaxy Fold 7.

Also, the Galaxy Flip 8 is expected to be weighted down from 188g to 150g, thus making it 38g lighter than its predecessor.