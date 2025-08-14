Samsung Rolls Out Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Update For Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6
The update will be available to users in the United Kingdom and South Korea.
Samsung recently announced that it would soon roll out the Android 16-based One UI 8 update to its devices. As per the latest leaks by a popular tipster, the update is finally being rolled out to the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in specific regions.
According to well-known tipster Tarun Vats, Samsung has launched the One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S24 series users in the UK and South Korea. Currently, it is available for the users of Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra.
The One UI 8 Beta Program goes LIVE in UK for the Galaxy S24 Series
Build: S926BXXU9ZYH3/ S926BOXM9ZYH3/S926BXXU9CYH3
Depending on the region, the new firmware arrives under build numbers S926BXXU9ZYH3, S926BOXM9ZYH3, or S926BXXU9CYH3. It has a download size of roughly 3.2 GB. Along with new features, it also incorporates the Android security patch dated Aug. 1. The rollout is expected to reach users in India and the United States in the coming days.
In South Korea, Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 8 beta software for its foldable models, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Participants in Samsung’s beta programme will receive the update bundled with the latest security enhancements from the August patch.
Samsung’s One UI 8 beta programme gives users the chance to try out upcoming Android 16-based software ahead of the official release, offering opportunities to test new functions, report glitches and share feedback to help improve performance. It has enhanced security measures and tools to boost productivity.
Owners of the Galaxy S24 range, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India and the United States can take part by downloading the Samsung Members application and signing in with their Samsung ID.
Once in the app, those in eligible markets can find a banner for the One UI 8 Beta Programme on the home screen. Selecting it will allow the users to register. After registration, you can navigate to Settings and move to Software update. Then select ‘Download and install’ to start installing the beta software.
Samsung is set to broaden its One UI 8 beta programme to include additional devices soon. This would include the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The tech giant has also introduced its new models, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, featuring the Android 16-based One UI 8 software.