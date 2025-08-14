Samsung Rolls Out Android 16-Based One UI 8 Beta Update For Galaxy S24 Series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6

Samsung’s One UI 8 beta programme gives users the chance to try out upcoming Android 16-based software ahead of the official release, offering opportunities to test new functions, report glitches and share feedback to help improve performance. It has enhanced security measures and tools to boost productivity.

Owners of the Galaxy S24 range, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in India and the United States can take part by downloading the Samsung Members application and signing in with their Samsung ID.

Once in the app, those in eligible markets can find a banner for the One UI 8 Beta Programme on the home screen. Selecting it will allow the users to register. After registration, you can navigate to Settings and move to Software update. Then select ‘Download and install’ to start installing the beta software.

Samsung is set to broaden its One UI 8 beta programme to include additional devices soon. This would include the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. The tech giant has also introduced its new models, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, featuring the Android 16-based One UI 8 software.