Samsung One UI 8 Update: Check Release Schedule, Supported Devices And Other Key Details

Samsung’s One UI 8 arrived last month with the smartphone maker’s latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7. The update combines AI-driven features with the unique flexibility of foldable devices, offering users a fresh take on the smartphone experience.

However, Samsung customers with devices eligible for the One UI 8 software have only had access to the beta version so far. As per the latest developments, Samsung has now shared its plans for expanding One UI 8 to eligible devices. While the company hasn’t revealed the exact release date, it has outlined the timeline in which users can expect the update.

According to a statement published by Samsung, the rollout of One UI 8 is scheduled to commence in September. The Galaxy S25 series will be the first to receive the update. It will gradually extend to other models that qualify for the new software.

“One UI 8 will begin rolling out to other devices in September, starting with the Galaxy S25 series. By taking the synergy between AI and Samsung’s foldable form factors to new heights, the new user interface promises to open up new possibilities for everyday life,” the company said in a statement.