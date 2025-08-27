Samsung One UI 8 Update: Check Release Schedule, Supported Devices And Other Key Details
Samsung will start rolling out One UI 8 for eligible devices in September.
Samsung’s One UI 8 arrived last month with the smartphone maker’s latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7. The update combines AI-driven features with the unique flexibility of foldable devices, offering users a fresh take on the smartphone experience.
However, Samsung customers with devices eligible for the One UI 8 software have only had access to the beta version so far. As per the latest developments, Samsung has now shared its plans for expanding One UI 8 to eligible devices. While the company hasn’t revealed the exact release date, it has outlined the timeline in which users can expect the update.
According to a statement published by Samsung, the rollout of One UI 8 is scheduled to commence in September. The Galaxy S25 series will be the first to receive the update. It will gradually extend to other models that qualify for the new software.
“One UI 8 will begin rolling out to other devices in September, starting with the Galaxy S25 series. By taking the synergy between AI and Samsung’s foldable form factors to new heights, the new user interface promises to open up new possibilities for everyday life,” the company said in a statement.
So far, Samsung has launched five beta versions of One UI 8 for the Galaxy S25 lineup. Recent leaks hint that a sixth beta might be on its way soon, suggesting the update is still being fine-tuned before its full release.
The emergence of a sixth beta version sparked concerns that the testing phase could be prolonged. This was due to the possibility of additional beta versions still being in development.
Since Samsung has confirmed that the stable rollout of One UI 8 will proceed as planned in September, Galaxy S25 users should therefore be able to install the public version of the update in the coming weeks.
The company has also emphasised the importance of partnering with Google to improve its AI performance.
“Both companies worked together from the very beginning, defining concepts during the early planning stage and collaborating throughout the process to bring the latest features to One UI 8,” as per Nawoong Han, the Android Framework developer at Samsung, who was responsible for managing the partnership with Google.