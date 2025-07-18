Samsung Likely To Release Its Tri-Fold Phone Under Galaxy Z Branding: Here’s What Latest Leaks Indicate

Samsung has already confirmed that its new tri-fold smartphone will be launched by the end of 2025. Though Samsung has not officially unveiled the name for the upcoming device, reports indicate it is likely to be named Galaxy Z TriFold.

According to a report by the GalaxyClub, Samsung has applied for the “Galaxy Z TriFold” trademark in South Korea. The report notes that the name could either be a reference to the phone or the lineup it will be included in.

However, both SamMobile and GalaxyClub reports indicate that Galaxy Z TriFold is not an attractive and catchy name. Therefore, it is hard to conclude that it will be the name of Samsung’s first trifold phone. Instead, it could be a reference to the tri-folding series to be launched by Samsung.

According to the GalaxyClub report, the device has the model number SM-F968N and internal codename Q7M.

Previously, reports suggested that Samsung’s new trifold could be called “Galaxy G Fold”. But GSMArena notes that Samsung may not want to move away from its popular “Galaxy Z” naming system.

GalaxyClub adds that it is common for Samsung to register potential product names so that rivals cannot use them. But registration of a particular name doesn’t necessarily imply that the company will use it as the official name for its product. Moreover, the actual name of a new gadget is sometimes not even registered in advance.

The phone would initially be released in South Korea and possibly in China, but not in Europe or US, according to GalaxyClub. The registration of the device simply shows that Samsung is working on such a device and it could be launched by the end of the year, the report says.

Meanwhile, veteran tipster Ice Universe claimed on Weibo that Samsung’s triple-screen device is expected to be launched in October, according to an Android Authority report.

Multiple reports suggest that the phone could come with a 9.96-inch display when unfolded and a 6.54-inch display in folded form. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and have a silicon-carbon battery. It may come with a triple camera system and is expected to compete with devices such as the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design.

As per a TechRadar report, the Samsung trifold is expected to cost between $3,000 and $3,500 (roughly between Rs 2,60,000 and Rs 3,02,000).