Samsung Promotes RCS Messaging After Adopting Google Messages

Samsung and Google have collaborated to promote the use of Rich Communication Services on Galaxy devices and Android following Samsung's adoption of Google Messages.

The RCS is an interoperable standard for improved messaging for cross-platform communication. Now that the most recent version of iOS supports the RCS messaging, the advantages of cross-platform communications will extend beyond the Android ecosystem, enabling a universal messaging experience.

With videos uploaded to YouTube that appear to be utilised in some kind of advertising campaign, Samsung also demonstrated the three primary advantages of RCS messaging: high-quality media sharing, enhanced group chats, and text reactions.

With the RCS messaging, users can send high-resolution images and videos across Android and iOS devices, making it easier to share special moments in greater detail and clarity. While image quality can vary, users can turn off 'send photos faster' within Google Messages settings for sharing higher resolution images.

Users can also react to messages with emoji or other expressions, similar to social media, making conversations more interactive and personal. Additionally, RCS messaging enables users to add or remove other users in group chats, whether they use Android or iOS.

Samsung said that it has worked with Google to establish the RCS as a universal standard that improves the messaging experience through usability and security-enhancing features.

The RCS will require Google Messages for Android users and iOS 18 or later for iPhone users, and encryption will only be available for Android-to-Android communication.

According to the company, the availability of the RCS will vary by region or carrier. To use the service, all members of a chat must also have the RCS enabled.