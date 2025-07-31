Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 “Sold Out” Across Major Cities, Production Ramped Up: Check Price And Top Features
After witnessing an “unprecedented demand”, Samsung has started the process of ramping up the production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its Noida facility.
Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 7, has witnessed an unprecedented demand in India. The South Korean smartphone maker claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is already sold out in major cities.
After witnessing an “unprecedented demand” for the product, the company has started the process of ramping up the production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its Noida manufacturing facility. The move comes after the company earlier revealed it had received a record-breaking 2,10,000 pre-orders for the device within just 48 hours of opening bookings.
Samsung started taking pre-orders for its latest foldable phone on July 9.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 went on sale in India on July 25. Just days after launch, Samsung claims it is already facing supply shortages due to overwhelming demand.
“We would like to thank India’s tech-savvy consumers for giving the Galaxy Z Fold7 a blockbuster start. We are aware that many markets in the country are facing a shortfall due to huge demand,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, said on Wednesday.
He further highlighted that the company is working overtime to meet the demand for the foldable premium smartphone. “The strong demand is coming from both retail markets and online platforms,” Pullan noted.
While the model comes with several advanced features, one of its most notable highlights is its larger display paired with a thinner design. This has added to the smartphone's aesthetic appeal among users.
Running on Android 16, the phone is equipped with a powerful battery, camera and it is integrated with Galaxy AI for top-tier performance.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Top Features:
Resolution: 2184 x 1968
Camera: 200 MP, Ultra Wide, Telephoto
Front Camera: 10 MP (Cover Screen), 10 MP (Main Screen)
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite, 4.47 GHz
RAM: 12 GB
Operating System: Android 16
Battery: 4400 mAh
Build: Armour Aluminium Frame, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2
Weight: 215 g
Colours: Silver, Black, Blue
Price in India: Rs 1,74,999