Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 “Sold Out” Across Major Cities, Production Ramped Up: Check Price And Top Features

Samsung’s latest foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 7, has witnessed an unprecedented demand in India. The South Korean smartphone maker claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is already sold out in major cities.

After witnessing an “unprecedented demand” for the product, the company has started the process of ramping up the production of Galaxy Z Fold 7 at its Noida manufacturing facility. The move comes after the company earlier revealed it had received a record-breaking 2,10,000 pre-orders for the device within just 48 hours of opening bookings.

Samsung started taking pre-orders for its latest foldable phone on July 9.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 went on sale in India on July 25. Just days after launch, Samsung claims it is already facing supply shortages due to overwhelming demand.

“We would like to thank India’s tech-savvy consumers for giving the Galaxy Z Fold7 a blockbuster start. We are aware that many markets in the country are facing a shortfall due to huge demand,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, said on Wednesday.

He further highlighted that the company is working overtime to meet the demand for the foldable premium smartphone. “The strong demand is coming from both retail markets and online platforms,” Pullan noted.