Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 And Flip 7 FE: Check Pricing, Pre-Order Offers And Other Details

Samsung unveiled the latest Galaxy Z Fold phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York, on July 9. The gadgets unveiled included the Z Fold 7, the Z Flip 7 and the Z Flip 7 FE.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is much slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

The device comes with an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a pixel resolution of 1,968 x 2,184 pixels. It has a cover display of 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will run on a 3 nm Exynos 2500 SoC chipset. It comes with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main foldable display and a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen. It comes with a 4,300 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE runs on an Android 16-based One UI 8. It comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. It is powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset.