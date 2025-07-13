Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 And Flip 7 FE: Check Pricing, Pre-Order Offers And Other Details

TechnologySamsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 And Flip 7 FE: Check Pricing, Pre-Order Offers And Other Details
Samsung unveiled the gadgets at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. 

13 Jul 2025, 09:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is much slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. (Photo: Samsung)</p></div>
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is much slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. (Photo: Samsung)

Samsung unveiled the latest Galaxy Z Fold phones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York, on July 9. The gadgets unveiled included the Z Fold 7, the Z Flip 7 and the Z Flip 7 FE.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is much slimmer and lighter than its predecessor. It runs on Android 16-based One UI 8 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. 

The device comes with an 8-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a pixel resolution of 1,968 x 2,184 pixels. It has a cover display of 6.5-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will run on a 3 nm Exynos 2500 SoC chipset. It comes with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main foldable display and a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen. It comes with a 4,300 mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE runs on an Android 16-based One UI 8. It comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. It is powered by an Exynos 2400 chipset. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price In India

The 12 GB + 256 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available for Rs 1,74,999. The 12 GB + 512 GB and 16 GB + 1 TB variants are priced at Rs 1,86,999 and Rs 2,10,999, respectively. 

The gadget can be pre-ordered on Samsung’s official website. On pre-ordering, buyers can get the 12 GB + 512 GB variant at the price of the 256 GB option. This offer is valid till July 12.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price In India

The 12 GB +256 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 can be purchased for Rs 1,09,999. The 12 GB + 512 GB variant costs Rs 1,21,999.

Customers can pre-order the 12 GB + 512 GB variant at the price of the 256 GB storage version till July 12.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Price In India

The 8 GB +128 GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is available for Rs 89,999. The 8 GB+ 256 GB variant has been priced at Rs 95,999. Till July 12, the 256 GB variant can be pre-ordered at the price of the 128 GB version. 

All three gadgets will go on sale in India on July 25.

