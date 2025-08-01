Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Witnesses Record Sales In US

Smartphone maker Samsung announced on Thursday that its latest foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, has set a new record for the highest number of pre-orders for its book-style foldable phones. In the United States, the device’s sales are outpacing the prior model with a 50% rise, it said, indicating that the demand for foldable phones is here to stay.

Samsung also noted that its IZ Flip 7 smartphone, which opens up like a flip phone, is also outperforming its predecessor so far. The company reported that combined pre-orders for both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have increased by more than 25% compared to the previous generation. Samsung added that its carrier partners reported a 60% surge in pre-orders for its latest foldable phones.

“Foldables have reached an inflection point as they are becoming a mainstream choice for users. Now on our seventh generation, we’ve addressed consumer feedback year after year and have arrived at the kind of experience you can’t get on any other device. When people go hands-on with a Z series device, they’re hooked — and now it’s all coming together with record-breaking numbers,” said Drew Blackard, Senior Vice President of Mobile Product Management at Samsung Electronics America.

According to him, the strong response to the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7 suggests Samsung is moving in the right direction.