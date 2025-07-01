Samsung’s thick camera rings, which were first seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and later on the Galaxy S25 Ultra (in a subdued avatar though), were widely criticised, with people calling it “ugly” and “cheap” on otherwise premium Galaxy devices.It appears that Samsung has heard those calls and is doing away with the ridged camera rings after all. The company is reportedly making the change in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is due for release at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 7..According to a reputed leaker, Samsung is doing away with the ridged camera ring design in the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s final production version. This was demonstrated earlier by leaked renders, and leaker IceUniverse, who has a strong reputation, has now confirmed it.“The early Galaxy Z Fold7’s camera still has the ‘Saturn Ring Design’, but in recent months, Samsung has received more and more opposition. No one likes the cheap-looking Saturn Ring design, so Samsung urgently removed the design and returned to a design similar to the Fold 5, which is what you see in the mass production version rendering,” IceUniverse wrote on X.The tipster added that “Samsung finally listened to the voice of users and abandoned the ugly design," and claimed that the Galaxy S26 series would also have the change..Samsung Likely To Unveil Tri-Fold Smartphone At July 9 Event: Key Specifications, Features, And More.According to tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will pack a 200MP primary camera, a major upgrade from the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 50MP camera.On the front, there will be a 10MP selfie shooter with 100-degree wide-angle, as per the leak..Apple iPhone 17 Display To Be Bigger, With Pro-Grade Refresh Rates, Claims Tipster