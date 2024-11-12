Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE May Run On Exynos 2400 SoC

Samsung is reportedly getting ready to release the Galaxy Z Flip FE, its newest flagship model in the Flip series. The affordable alternative in the Flip line is expected to run on the Exynos 2400 processor, which the tech company unveiled earlier this year. The smartphone could be available for Indian users in 2025.

There has not been a formal announcement, but according to reports, along with the Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung may launch a low-cost model of the Z Fold. While the Galaxy Z Flip FE is rumoured to get the Exynos 2400, this does not necessarily imply that the newer Z Fold will also use the same system-on-chip, and the company may use a different chipset.

The company's flagship Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus also have the Exynos 2400 processor.

However, the SoC will be at least a year old when the Galaxy Z Flip FE is officially released. Usually, the S FE range often receives the newest chipset, and using an older chipset might suggest that Samsung is looking to reduce costs so as to make the foldable affordable for a larger number of users.

According to other reports, Samsung may also be thinking of releasing the upcoming flagships Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 with the Exynos 2500 chipset. If this happens, it will be the first step towards Samsung expanding its flagship chipset and abandoning Qualcomm's Snapdragon. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 both run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in international markets.