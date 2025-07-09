Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launched — Price, Features, Specs, Camera, Colours, More
Here's a closer look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
At its Galaxy Unpacked event today, Samsung has unveiled its latest clamshell-style foldable: the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The beautiful smartphone has a more expansive edge-to-edge cover display and a sleeker design, which will definitely draw foldable lovers. Compared to its predecessor, the Z Flip 6, the Flip 7 is markedly thinner in its profile. Samsung also announced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at the event.
Let’s take a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specs, chipset, camera, display, price, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specs, Features And Price
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 has a stylish design and an ultra-slim form, measuring only 13.7 mm thick when closed and weighing a mere 188 grams. It is powered by the latest 3nm processor. The clamshell includes a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen along with an impressive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display, both featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.
The Z Flip 7 is powered by a 4,300mAh battery. For protection, it boasts Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover and back, a thinner and stronger Armor FlexHinge, and Armor Aluminum Frame.
The dual rear camera set on the Z Flip 7 includes a 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens.
One UI 8 and Android 16 come out-of-the-box in the Z Flip 7. The phone features AI features such as Gemini Live, Now Bar, and Now Brief.
The Z Flip 7 comes in Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral red and Mint colour options.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 price starts at Rs $1,099 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specs, Features And Price
Samsung also revealed the compact and more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at the event, bringing its foldables to more users. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE includes a 6.7-inch primary display, a 50MP FlexCam for selfies and videos, and Now Brief updates on the cover screen, designed to suit the compact nature of the device.
The Z Flip 7 FE is offered in black and white colour options.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE price starts at $899.