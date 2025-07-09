TechnologySamsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price In India, US, UK, Europe, UAE
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price In India, US, UK, Europe, UAE

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25.

09 Jul 2025, 11:34 PM IST i
Samsung has introduced its newest clamshell-style foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Z Flip 7 is noticeably slimmer than the Z Flip 6 and features a larger edge-to-edge FlexWindow cover display, a flagship-grade camera, and an ultra-compact form.

But what about the price? Here’s a look at Galaxy Z Flip 7 price in India and other regions of the world.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 price in India starts at Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,21,999 for 12GB + 512GB model.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 price in the US is $1,099 for 12GB RAM + 256GB and $1,219 for 12GB RAM + 512GB.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 price in UK is £1,049 for 12GB RAM + 256GB and £1,149 for 12GB RAM + 512GB.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 price in Europe is €1,199 for 12GB + 256GB and €1,319 for 12GB + 512GB.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 price in UAE is Dh4,299 for 12GB + 256GB.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specs And Features

Profile And Weight: 13.7 mm (folded), 6.5mm (unfolded); 188 gm.

Chipset: Exynos 2500.

Display: 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display; 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display. 

Battery: 4,300mAh.

Safety And Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on cover and back, Armor FlexHinge, Armor Aluminium Frame, IP48 rating.

Camera: 50MP wide and 12MP ultrawide on rear; 10MP front camera.

Colours: Blue Shadow, Jetblack, Coral Red, and Mint.

