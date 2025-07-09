Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price In India, US, UK, Europe, UAE

Samsung has introduced its newest clamshell-style foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Z Flip 7 is noticeably slimmer than the Z Flip 6 and features a larger edge-to-edge FlexWindow cover display, a flagship-grade camera, and an ultra-compact form.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is available for pre-order starting July 9, with general availability beginning July 25.

But what about the price? Here’s a look at Galaxy Z Flip 7 price in India and other regions of the world.