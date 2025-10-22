Samsung Galaxy XR Headset With Multimodal AI, Built On Android XR Launched — Check Features, Price

Galaxy XR has a lightweight and robust design and is comfortable to use with an ergonomically balanced frame, Samsung said, offering steady support. The battery pack is separate from the device, making it more compact and light. Galaxy XR also has a detachable light shield, which blocks external light when attached.

Galaxy XR provides various experiences optimised for XR such as Google Maps, YouTube, Circle to Search, and Google Photos. Users can let Gemini guide while navigating to any place on Google Maps in 3D. They can ask Gemini to find content for watching on YouTube and get more information about the video they are watching.

Users can also see more using the video pass through mode and Circle to Search and instantly search about anything they see. They can also convert 2D images into 3D.

The device employs advanced sensors and cameras and can track users’ head, hand, and eye movement. It has two high-resolution pass-through cameras, six world-facing tracking cameras, and four eye-tracking cameras. The microphones filter out external noises to better capture user’s voice.

Users can stream shows on 4K Micro-OLED screen, giving a personal theatre-like experience. They can also watch multiple games at the same time. While playing XR-specialised games, Gemini offers tips and improved gameplay experiences.

Galaxy XR is powered by Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform and Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit. As per Samsung, it offers around 2.5 hours of battery usage time. It comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, connectivity features like Wi-Fi 7, and weighs 545 gm, with the separate battery weighing 302 gm.