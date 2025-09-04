Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: Where To Watch, Livestream Details And What To Expect

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra at the grand event today. The S25 FE might look like the S25 and S25 Plus models, according to reports. But its rear panel and edges may not match in colour. This will set it apart from the flagship models.

It is anticipated that the smartphone may arrive in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White colours. The Galaxy S25 FE may feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to run on an Exynos 2400 chip with 8GB RAM. It may include three rear cameras. A 12MP front camera is also likely for this upcoming model.

The Galaxy S25 FE may pack a 4,900mAh battery. It could have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and run Android 15-based One UI 7.

The Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra may use the Exynos 9400 chip with Mali-G925 GPU. Limited details on the base model are currently available. The Ultra variant is likely to come with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It may offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra may feature two rear cameras: a 13MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it could have dual 12MP cameras. The tablet is expected to include an 11,600mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Like the previous model, it may also support the S Pen stylus.