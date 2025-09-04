Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: Where To Watch, Livestream Details And What To Expect
Samsung’s latest devices are expected to come with improved cameras, larger displays and Galaxy AI tools.
Samsung is scheduled to host its Galaxy Unpacked event on Thursday. From the Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11 series, Samsung is expected to unveil a series of new devices. The Tab S11 Ultra might also be revealed at the event. Samsung teased the launch of “premium AI tablets” ahead of the event.
These new devices are expected to come with improved cameras, larger displays and Galaxy AI tools. The Samsung S25 FE is expected to be a budget-friendly phone, but more details about the device, its features and price will be shared during the event.
When And Where To Watch Samsung Galaxy Event?
The Samsung Galaxy Event will start on Thursday at 3 p.m. IST. It is an online-only event. You can watch it live on Samsung’s official website. It will also stream on Samsung’s YouTube channel. No registration is needed to participate in this event.
“Next Galaxy Tab, Sep 4, 2025 at 3 p.m. IST. Early movers get a special voucher,” the company said in a banner on its website.
To watch the Samsung Galaxy event, click here:
To watch the live streaming of the event on YouTube on a desktop or laptop, viewers need to make sure that their browser is up to date. The supported browsers include Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Safari. The device should run Windows 7 or later, Mac OS X 10.7 or newer or Ubuntu 10+ to support streaming, Samsung said.
What To Expect From Samsung Galaxy Event?
Samsung may launch the Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra at the grand event today. The S25 FE might look like the S25 and S25 Plus models, according to reports. But its rear panel and edges may not match in colour. This will set it apart from the flagship models.
It is anticipated that the smartphone may arrive in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White colours. The Galaxy S25 FE may feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to run on an Exynos 2400 chip with 8GB RAM. It may include three rear cameras. A 12MP front camera is also likely for this upcoming model.
The Galaxy S25 FE may pack a 4,900mAh battery. It could have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and run Android 15-based One UI 7.
The Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra may use the Exynos 9400 chip with Mali-G925 GPU. Limited details on the base model are currently available. The Ultra variant is likely to come with a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. It may offer up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra may feature two rear cameras: a 13MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it could have dual 12MP cameras. The tablet is expected to include an 11,600mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Like the previous model, it may also support the S Pen stylus.