Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Big Charging Boost, Battery, Camera, Display, Chipset — The Upgrades So Far
The S26 Ultra looks set to finally fix Samsung’s biggest flagship weakness — slow charging.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is shaping up for an early-2026 launch, with the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra stealing most of the attention. The S26 Ultra looks set to finally fix Samsung’s biggest flagship weakness — slow charging. The top-tier model (number SM-S9480) has just appeared on China Compulsory Certificate site, revealing a major upgrade in charging capabilities.
The latest news adds to earlier reports about Galaxy S26 Ultra’s other upgrades, including battery, camera, display and performance.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Big Charging Upgrade Confirmed
The 3C listing, spotted by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), shows the S26 Ultra supports up to 60W wired charging. That’s a 33% jump from the 45W cap on every Galaxy S Ultra since the S22 Ultra. Samsung is reportedly branding this “Super Fast Charging 3.0” (previously spotted as “level 4” charging in One UI 8.5 leaks). As usual, no charger will be included in the box.
Battery And Other Power Specs
A 5,200mAh battery — a 4% increase over the predecessor’s 5,000mAh cell — is also likely in the S26 Ultra, although earlier rumours pointed to 5,400–5,500mAh battery being included. It will reportedly support the newer Qi2.2 standard and built-in magnets.
Camera Upgrades
The selfie camera is tipped to get a larger 4 mm punch-hole — the biggest ever on an Ultra model — bumping the field of view from around 80° to about 85° for easier group shots and vlogging. The rear camera island is expected to switch to a pill-shaped design, while the actual sensors and resolutions are likely carried over from the S25 Ultra.
Display Overhaul
Major display upgrades are on the cards for the S26 Ultra. These include the latest M14 OLED material for higher peak brightness and a thinner panel, Color on Encapsulation (COE) technology to cut glare, and an AI-powered privacy screen that blocks side-angle viewing.
Chipset And Performance Enhancements
The S26 Ultra will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset — either Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 — on a 3nm process for big leaps in speed and efficiency.
Improved Cooling
To keep heating in check during gaming or heavy workloads, Samsung is fitting a significantly larger vapour chamber cooling system in the S26 Ultra.