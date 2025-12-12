Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Big Charging Boost, Battery, Camera, Display, Chipset — The Upgrades So Far

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is shaping up for an early-2026 launch, with the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra stealing most of the attention. The S26 Ultra looks set to finally fix Samsung’s biggest flagship weakness — slow charging. The top-tier model (number SM-S9480) has just appeared on China Compulsory Certificate site, revealing a major upgrade in charging capabilities.

The latest news adds to earlier reports about Galaxy S26 Ultra’s other upgrades, including battery, camera, display and performance.