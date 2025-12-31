Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra To Feature Triple Camera, Curved Edges? Check Out The Leaked Look

A tipster has leaked hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra, offering an early glimpse at their designs. The shots suggest the forthcoming S26 series will largely mirror the aesthetic of the existing Galaxy S25 range, though a handful of tweaks are evident.

Both devices appear to feature flat backs with gently curved edges. As with recent flagships, the standard Galaxy S26 is shown with a triple-camera arrangement, while the Ultra model carries four rear lenses.

Tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) has published hands-on images of the Galaxy S26 series on X, offering a closer look at both models. The Galaxy S26 is shown in a white colour option, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra appears in white and black. When viewed together, the images highlight the expected size difference, with the regular model smaller than the Ultra version.