Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra To Feature Triple Camera, Curved Edges? Check Out The Leaked Look
The Galaxy S26 series may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600 chipset.
A tipster has leaked hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra, offering an early glimpse at their designs. The shots suggest the forthcoming S26 series will largely mirror the aesthetic of the existing Galaxy S25 range, though a handful of tweaks are evident.
Both devices appear to feature flat backs with gently curved edges. As with recent flagships, the standard Galaxy S26 is shown with a triple-camera arrangement, while the Ultra model carries four rear lenses.
Tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) has published hands-on images of the Galaxy S26 series on X, offering a closer look at both models. The Galaxy S26 is shown in a white colour option, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra appears in white and black. When viewed together, the images highlight the expected size difference, with the regular model smaller than the Ultra version.
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 30, 2025
The leaked images suggest that both the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra continue Samsung’s established flagship styling, featuring flat backs paired with gently rounded edges. While the Galaxy S26 Ultra continues with a four-camera setup, the positioning of those lenses suggests a departure from the layout used on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
According to the images, Samsung has reworked the rear camera design on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Three lenses are aligned vertically within a raised island, while a fourth sensor protrudes from the back alongside the LED flash. This marks a departure from the Galaxy S25 Ultra, where the cameras are mounted separately.
By contrast, the regular Galaxy S26 is shown with a simpler camera setup, comprising three rear lenses stacked vertically. The sensors appear identical in size, with an LED flash positioned to the right of the camera cluster.
The launch window for the Galaxy S26 lineup has not been officially confirmed, though reports fuelled by recent leaks indicate a February 2026 release. The devices are expected to ship with either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 chipset, depending on geography, and are widely tipped to carry steeper price tags than the models they replace.