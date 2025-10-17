Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra New Leak Reveals Design, Camera Setup

Positioned on the right edge of the device are the volume controls alongside the power button. The handset features a flat rear surface coupled with a flat metal frame, suggesting a sleek and modern design for the forthcoming flagship device.

The recently revealed CAD renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appear consistent with the latest leak, indicating a revamped rear camera design for the upcoming flagship model. On the other hand, its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, featured distinct camera lenses.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display utilising M14 materials. It is also expected to introduce a new privacy screen function that restricts viewing angles for enhanced security. Storage configurations for the device are likely to include 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB options.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, specifically designed for Galaxy devices. It could have a 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

Fast charging capabilities could support up to 60 W via wired connections. Nevertheless, in certain regions, the device is expected to be equipped with Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 processor instead of the Snapdragon variant.

On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to house a 200 MP primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture, accompanied by a 50 MP periscope lens offering 5x optical zoom and an f/2.9 aperture. It’s also said to include a 50 MP ultra-wide camera and a 12 MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom. The handset is expected to be around 7.9mm thick.