Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May 'Wobble' More Than Other Galaxy Devices — Here's Why

As per images and a video of Galaxy S26 Ultra shared by leaker @OnLeaks on X, the overall design remains similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with rounded corners. However, the rear camera setup introduces a noticeable change: it adopts a raised, pill-shaped camera island reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s design. This houses three primary lenses on an elevated platform, with the fourth lens and flash positioned next to them.

Now, users for the past few years have complained that the asymmetrical placement of the camera module on the upper-left corner already causes wobbling when the Ultra is placed flat on a table. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was even called a “telegraph” due to excessive rocking during tabletop use caused by the raised camera design.

The additional height from the stacked camera bump on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, as seen in the leaked video, could make the wobbling even more pronounced, especially given rumours of a thinner body overall.

The raised camera module is presumably necessary to accommodate advanced optics. While a thick case can mitigate the wobble, it can be frustrating for users who prefer their already sizeable Galaxy Ultra to be caseless and minimalist.