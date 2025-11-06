Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Visuals Reveal Noticeable Shift In Design: Check Camera Layout
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Fresh leaked images show the flagship device with rounder corners and a redesigned camera layout.
Samsung’s next premium handset appears to be taking its final shape months ahead of its expected debut. Leaked renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have surfaced online, hinting at a noticeable shift in the design of the flagship device.
The images, shared on X by an account named PhoneArt on Nov. 5, show what looks to be a more rounded approach to the phone’s corners, which is a departure from the sharper edges seen on the current model.
According to the tipster, the upcoming device displays gentler curves that make it resemble design cues seen on phones such as Google’s Pixel and Apple’s iPhone. Other elements, such as the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and the thin bezels, appear largely unchanged.
The R angle design of S26 Ultra is more beautiful than that of S25 Ultra. pic.twitter.com/feAw9C4HYT— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 5, 2025
Another post also gave hints about the design changes in the Galaxy S26 Ultra compared to its predecessor, the S25 Ultra, by sharing the front views of both devices.
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date, Chipset, Camera, Battery, Other Specs, Features, Prices
Earlier leaks also hinted at changes to the rear camera layout. A report in Gadgets 360 stated that a marketing banner from a phone case manufacturer recently appeared online, suggesting that the handset could move to a new camera setup.
Instead of individually placed lenses, three of the rear cameras may sit inside a pill-shaped island, marking a subtle yet clear shift from Samsung’s existing design approach.
While speculation continues, Samsung has not made any formal announcement regarding the Galaxy S26 Ultra. As a result, these details should be treated cautiously.
A recent report from a South Korean publication stated that the Galaxy S26 series, which may include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra, is projected to launch on Feb. 25, 2026, during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The report also claimed that the lineup may use the Exynos 2600 chipset in select regions, while other markets might receive units powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
As anticipation builds, the latest leaks suggest Samsung could be preparing a subtle design refresh that leans towards softer aesthetics, without completely abandoning the familiar look of its Ultra range.