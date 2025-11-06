Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaked Visuals Reveal Noticeable Shift In Design: Check Camera Layout

Samsung’s next premium handset appears to be taking its final shape months ahead of its expected debut. Leaked renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra have surfaced online, hinting at a noticeable shift in the design of the flagship device.

The images, shared on X by an account named PhoneArt on Nov. 5, show what looks to be a more rounded approach to the phone’s corners, which is a departure from the sharper edges seen on the current model.

According to the tipster, the upcoming device displays gentler curves that make it resemble design cues seen on phones such as Google’s Pixel and Apple’s iPhone. Other elements, such as the hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and the thin bezels, appear largely unchanged.