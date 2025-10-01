Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak: Hybrid Camera, Rounder Edges And Much More

Leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will largely retain the design language of its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with a flat display, rounded corners and a central front camera cutout. But Samsung appears to be introducing two notable design tweaks. The edges are now reportedly rounder, improving ergonomics for users who found the previous generation’s sharp edges uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, the rear camera module adopts a hybrid layout, with three lenses on a raised module while a fourth lens and the LED flash protrude directly from the back panel, as per reports. According to Android Headlines, the handset is expected to measure 7.9mm in thickness, with the camera island extending around 4.5mm, potentially causing slight wobble on flat surfaces.