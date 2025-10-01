Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak: Hybrid Camera, Rounder Edges And Much More
Leaked CAD renders and insider reports reveal that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a hybrid camera module, rounder edges and upgraded hardware.
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, early next year. Fresh CAD renders of the device have surfaced online, offering an early glimpse of design changes and potential specifications ahead of the official unveiling.
Rounder Edges, Hybrid Camera Module
Leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will largely retain the design language of its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with a flat display, rounded corners and a central front camera cutout. But Samsung appears to be introducing two notable design tweaks. The edges are now reportedly rounder, improving ergonomics for users who found the previous generation’s sharp edges uncomfortable.
Meanwhile, the rear camera module adopts a hybrid layout, with three lenses on a raised module while a fourth lens and the LED flash protrude directly from the back panel, as per reports. According to Android Headlines, the handset is expected to measure 7.9mm in thickness, with the camera island extending around 4.5mm, potentially causing slight wobble on flat surfaces.
Display And Performance
In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that is brighter and more efficient. It could be powered globally by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while select regions might get the Exynos 2600 SoC. Leaks also indicate 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and Android 16-based One UI 8.5, along with a potential seven-year software support promise.
Camera, Battery And Build
Photography is expected to be a key highlight, with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone may include a 5,000mAh battery supporting 60W wired charging and 15W wireless charging via the Qi 2 standard, though Chinese listings suggest 45W wired charging. Additional improvements reportedly include a lighter build, better thermals, and a reinforced frame for added durability.