Business NewsTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak: Hybrid Camera, Rounder Edges And Much More
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak: Hybrid Camera, Rounder Edges And Much More

Leaked CAD renders and insider reports reveal that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could feature a hybrid camera module, rounder edges and upgraded hardware.

01 Oct 2025, 02:56 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Leaked CAD renders offer an early glimpse of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. (Source: Samsung)</p></div>
Leaked CAD renders offer an early glimpse of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. (Source: Samsung)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, early next year. Fresh CAD renders of the device have surfaced online, offering an early glimpse of design changes and potential specifications ahead of the official unveiling.

Rounder Edges, Hybrid Camera Module

Leaked renders suggest that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will largely retain the design language of its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with a flat display, rounded corners and a central front camera cutout. But Samsung appears to be introducing two notable design tweaks. The edges are now reportedly rounder, improving ergonomics for users who found the previous generation’s sharp edges uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, the rear camera module adopts a hybrid layout, with three lenses on a raised module while a fourth lens and the LED flash protrude directly from the back panel, as per reports. According to Android Headlines, the handset is expected to measure 7.9mm in thickness, with the camera island extending around 4.5mm, potentially causing slight wobble on flat surfaces.

ALSO READ

Google Drive To Integrate AI-Powered Ransomware Detection Feature
Opinion
Google Drive To Integrate AI-Powered Ransomware Detection Feature
Read More

Display And Performance

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that is brighter and more efficient. It could be powered globally by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, while select regions might get the Exynos 2600 SoC. Leaks also indicate 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of internal storage, and Android 16-based One UI 8.5, along with a potential seven-year software support promise.

Camera, Battery And Build

Photography is expected to be a key highlight, with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone may include a 5,000mAh battery supporting 60W wired charging and 15W wireless charging via the Qi 2 standard, though Chinese listings suggest 45W wired charging. Additional improvements reportedly include a lighter build, better thermals, and a reinforced frame for added durability.

ALSO READ

Instagram Rolls Out New 'Reels-First' App Experience For Select Indian Users — What's Changed
Opinion
Instagram Rolls Out New 'Reels-First' App Experience For Select Indian Users — What's Changed
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT