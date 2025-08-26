Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch, Price In India, US, Dubai, Specs, Features — Everything We Know To Date

The Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a pill-shaped camera island, similar to what is seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, moving away from the floating camera design found in earlier models.

In terms of optics, the S26 Ultra is expected to come with a quad-camera setup, led by a 200MP primary sensor from Sony, accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 12MP secondary telephoto lens.

Under its hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get the 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which is likely to boost performance and efficiency. It could house a 5,500mAh battery supporting 60W fast charging.

Recent reports indicate the Galaxy S26 Ultra could also feature a Flex Magic Pixel OLED screen, which includes a privacy screen that controls the viewing angle for each pixel using AI. The display could identify critical financial apps such as banking and payments, adjusting the pixels so that the screen is visible solely to the device owner.

The device is also likely to include a larger vapour cooling chamber to better manage heat.