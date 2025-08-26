Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch, Price In India, US, Dubai, Specs, Features — Everything We Know To Date
The Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a pill-shaped camera island, similar to what is seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship series, the Galaxy S26, early next year. The S26 lineup is likely to include the standard Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
As usual, tech lovers eye the flagship Ultra variant because it comes with the most noticeable upgrades. Here’s all we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, including launch date, price in India, US, and Dubai, specs, and features.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Date
While the exact launch date is unknown, and Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Unpacked schedule sometime later, the Galaxy S26 Ultra launch is expected in the second half of January 2026. Notably, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 range on Jan. 22, 2025.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India, US, And Dubai
Based on recent reports, below are the expected starting prices for the Galaxy S26 Ultra:
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India: Rs 1,59,990.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in US: $1,599.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in Dubai: AED 5,872.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs And Features
The Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature a pill-shaped camera island, similar to what is seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, moving away from the floating camera design found in earlier models.
In terms of optics, the S26 Ultra is expected to come with a quad-camera setup, led by a 200MP primary sensor from Sony, accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope telephoto, and a 12MP secondary telephoto lens.
Under its hood, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get the 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset, which is likely to boost performance and efficiency. It could house a 5,500mAh battery supporting 60W fast charging.
Recent reports indicate the Galaxy S26 Ultra could also feature a Flex Magic Pixel OLED screen, which includes a privacy screen that controls the viewing angle for each pixel using AI. The display could identify critical financial apps such as banking and payments, adjusting the pixels so that the screen is visible solely to the device owner.
The device is also likely to include a larger vapour cooling chamber to better manage heat.