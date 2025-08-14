Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected Release Date, Price, Specs, Features

The Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, as per the leaks, will be powered by the 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor and might have an increased vapour cooling chamber to further improve thermal management. The battery is anticipated to have 5,500mAh with 60W fast charging.

An announcement regarding the 60W fast charging compatibility of the reported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra also came in July 2025 by tipster Erencan Yılmaz on X (previously known as Twitter). The tipster is said to have discovered the information inside the firmware of a future One UI iteration, which is thought to be One UI 8.5.