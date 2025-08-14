Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected Release Date, Price, Specs, Features
The phone is rumoured to be released in January 2026 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip, a massive battery and a great camera system.
Samsung is reportedly preparing its next flagship series, the Galaxy S26, following the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to feature significant upgrades over its predecessor, the S25 Ultra. However, official details are yet to be confirmed. Early leaks and rumours have already begun circulating online, offering a glimpse of what the device could offer.
Release Timeline
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G can be expected to come out in January next year. Information about the specific date of release, location and time remains unknown. The S26 series is expected to feature the vanilla Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Edge and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
India Price (Leaked)
Leaked reports indicate the Galaxy S26 Ultra's 16GB + 256GB variant could be priced at around Rs 1,59,990 in India. The initial estimates may be revised when Samsung officially launches the device.
Specifications And Features
The Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G, as per the leaks, will be powered by the 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor and might have an increased vapour cooling chamber to further improve thermal management. The battery is anticipated to have 5,500mAh with 60W fast charging.
An announcement regarding the 60W fast charging compatibility of the reported Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra also came in July 2025 by tipster Erencan Yılmaz on X (previously known as Twitter). The tipster is said to have discovered the information inside the firmware of a future One UI iteration, which is thought to be One UI 8.5.
The phone is set to feature a quad-camera system, which will be led by a 200MP Sony main sensor, joined by a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens and a 12MP secondary telephoto lens.
Design-wise, the Galaxy S26 Ultra can take a pill-shaped camera island, just like on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, ditching the floating camera design in previous generations. While design renders have not appeared yet, speculation is rife that Samsung can bring either cosmetic or extensive design changes.
With the launch looming near, Samsung enthusiasts and tech gurus have to remain vigilant for more leaks and announcements from Samsung to validate the end specifications, design and price of the Galaxy S26 Ultra.