Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Leaks: Biggest Selfie Shooter Cutout, But No Major Tech Upgrades

The Galaxy S26 Ultra could get an unprecedented 4mm front-facing camera punch-hole designed to improve selfie framing, as shared by leaker @UniverseIce on X. According to SamMobile, this could mark the largest Infinity-O cutout on any Samsung Ultra flagship.

The leaker claims the 4mm cutout is intended to support a wider field of view, rising from approximately 80 degrees on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to about 85 degrees on the S26 Ultra. The wider field of view should allow more content in selfies or group photos without needing to extend your arm further. The new design contrasts with Samsung’s philosophy of maximising screen immersion by shrinking punch-hole sizes over the past years.

However, the front camera hardware itself may not receive meaningful enhancements. Resolution and sensor are expected to remain unchanged, delivering a broader perspective but not necessarily superior image quality.