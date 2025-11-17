Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Leaks: Biggest Selfie Shooter Cutout, But No Major Tech Upgrades
The front camera hardware itself may not receive meaningful enhancements.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly getting a 4mm front camera punch-hole, the biggest ever on a Samsung Ultra device, a design change that is creating quite the buzz. While this means there may be a wider field of view for the selfie shooter, the hardware itself may not advance as such.
There also are reports about the rear cameras staying largely unchanged, with only slight telephoto and video tweaks expected.
Biggest Ever 4mm Camera Cutout On Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
The Galaxy S26 Ultra could get an unprecedented 4mm front-facing camera punch-hole designed to improve selfie framing, as shared by leaker @UniverseIce on X. According to SamMobile, this could mark the largest Infinity-O cutout on any Samsung Ultra flagship.
The leaker claims the 4mm cutout is intended to support a wider field of view, rising from approximately 80 degrees on the Galaxy S25 Ultra to about 85 degrees on the S26 Ultra. The wider field of view should allow more content in selfies or group photos without needing to extend your arm further. The new design contrasts with Samsung’s philosophy of maximising screen immersion by shrinking punch-hole sizes over the past years.
However, the front camera hardware itself may not receive meaningful enhancements. Resolution and sensor are expected to remain unchanged, delivering a broader perspective but not necessarily superior image quality.
Minor Upgrades To Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s Rear Camera
The S26 Ultra is tipped to keep the 200MP primary sensor and 50MP ultrawide from the S25 Ultra. The telephoto may see minor adjustments, with the 3x lens potentially switching to a new 12MP ISOCELL S5K3LD sensor from the prior IMX754, as per leaker Ice Universe. Though positioned as an improvement, the new sensor is smaller at 1/3.94'' versus 1/3.52'', possibly capturing slightly less light.
There could be a wider aperture in the 5x periscope lens, moving from f/3.4 to f/2.9, aiding low-light performance. Rumours also mention a new APV video codec for better efficiency and quality.