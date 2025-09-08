Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra And Pro: Leaked Renders Reveal Design And Expected Specifications

The launch of Samsung’s Galaxy S26 line-up could still be months away, but the past few days have seen a series of leaks shedding light on its design and anticipated features. Just days ago, dummy units hinted at a redesigned look, followed by CAD (computer-aided design) leaks of the Galaxy S26 Edge featuring a prominent rectangular camera setup.

A new report has since leaked early images offering a glimpse into the Galaxy S26 Pro and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Smartprix, along with tipster Yogesh Brar, recently revealed CAD-based images of the two unreleased models from Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy S26 range.

Renders of the Galaxy S26 Edge have surfaced, hinting at the boldest design transformation in the series. In contrast, the Pro and Ultra variants appear to feature only modest tweaks.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Pro is expected to introduce a raised camera module, departing from the smooth back design seen in the S25 series. Leaked renders, which match earlier dummy models, reveal a vertical pill-shaped camera module that contains the rear lenses. The lenses remain raised and are framed with metallic rings.