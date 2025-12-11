Samsung Galaxy S26 To Skip Camera Upgrades For Maintaining Affordability Among Users: Report

Samsung is reportedly set to retain the same camera hardware in its upcoming Galaxy S26 flagship as seen in the previous model of the series. According to a report, the company has scaled back on planned camera enhancements to manage rising production costs and keep the device’s retail price stable.

This may come as a setback to buyers seeking better photography features in the device. Separate leaks hint at substantial updates in accessories, including broader support for Qi2 wireless charging.

A report from The Elec, a South Korean online media platform, reveals that Samsung has abandoned plans to enhance the camera system on the base Galaxy S26, citing rising component costs and the need to maintain stable pricing.

Consequently, the Galaxy S26 is expected to retain the same camera setup as the Galaxy S25: a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The 12 MP selfie camera is also expected to stay the same, as per the report.

According to the South Korean publication, Samsung decided to focus on pricing after Apple kept the base price of the iPhone 17 unchanged this year. Apple also introduced a 120 Hz display and increased base storage on the iPhone 17 without hiking the cost.