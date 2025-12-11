Samsung Galaxy S26 To Skip Camera Upgrades For Maintaining Affordability Among Users: Report
Samsung has abandoned plans to enhance the camera system on the base Galaxy S26, citing rising component costs and the need to maintain stable pricing.
Samsung is reportedly set to retain the same camera hardware in its upcoming Galaxy S26 flagship as seen in the previous model of the series. According to a report, the company has scaled back on planned camera enhancements to manage rising production costs and keep the device’s retail price stable.
This may come as a setback to buyers seeking better photography features in the device. Separate leaks hint at substantial updates in accessories, including broader support for Qi2 wireless charging.
A report from The Elec, a South Korean online media platform, reveals that Samsung has abandoned plans to enhance the camera system on the base Galaxy S26, citing rising component costs and the need to maintain stable pricing.
Consequently, the Galaxy S26 is expected to retain the same camera setup as the Galaxy S25: a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens and a 10 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The 12 MP selfie camera is also expected to stay the same, as per the report.
According to the South Korean publication, Samsung decided to focus on pricing after Apple kept the base price of the iPhone 17 unchanged this year. Apple also introduced a 120 Hz display and increased base storage on the iPhone 17 without hiking the cost.
Apple’s decision reportedly prompted Samsung to scrap planned camera upgrades for the Galaxy S26 to remain competitive.
In the upcoming Galaxy S26, improvements in image quality will primarily rely on software enhancements and the new Exynos 2600 chip. The late revision to camera plans is also reported to have disrupted Samsung’s production timeline.
Samsung seems to be gearing up to maintain its three-model lineup with the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. The Ultra variant is projected to enter mass production ahead of the others, while the S26 and S26 Plus could see mass production delayed until early 2026. Such timing might push the series launch from January to February next year.
According to a WinFuture report, the Galaxy S26 series may see little change in camera technology this year, but its accessories are set for a boost. Samsung seems to be adopting the Qi2 wireless charging standard fully, incorporating magnets into nearly all official Galaxy S26 cases and covers.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra stands to gain faster wireless charging capabilities of up to 25 W, while the other models are expected to maintain more modest speeds near 20 W.
Samsung is reportedly going to introduce a new magnetic wireless battery pack supporting Qi2 with a 5,000 mAh capacity. A 25 W magnetic wireless charger, model number EP-P2900, is also expected to be launched alongside the new battery pack.