Samsung Galaxy S26 Tipped To Feature Slim Design, Magnetic Qi2 Charging, Advanced AI Tools

Galaxy S26 will probably feature a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with up to 3,000 nits. The phone is expected to use a fingerprint sensor under the screen.

The body of the Galaxy S26 is slightly thinner than the S25. That means it will feel a bit more compact and easier to hold for users. The phone is also likely to come with three cameras arranged in a vertical "pill-shaped" module, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

It is likely to be equipped with three cameras- a 50MP main camera for regular photos, a 50MP ultra-wide camera for wide shots, and a 10MP telephoto camera for zoomed-in photos.

The device will be powered by an in-house Exynos 2600, a powerful chip made with 2nm technology. However, North America may get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, another top-performing processor.

The Galaxy S26 is likely to be released with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run One UI 8.5 on Android 16. In terms of connectivity, Samsung users can expect 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC (for digital payments) and GPS, along with a USB Type-C 3.2 port for charging and data transfer.

The upcoming smartphone is likely to come with dust and water-resistant features as per IP68 ratings. The phone is expected to be powered by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It is also expected to include advanced AI features.

Samsung is expected to continue with its traditional three-tier flagship strategy for the Galaxy S26 series. The upcoming lineup is likely to include the base Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra.