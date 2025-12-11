Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Get Major Qi2 Upgrade, Sans Branding
Unlike Apple and Google, Samsung may skip an official branding for the magnetic accessories.
Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S26 lineup appears poised for a significant boost via Qi2 compatibility, with a fresh leak outlining the company’s intentions for magnet-equipped accessories. However, unlike Apple and Google, Samsung may skip an official branding for the magnetic accessories.
According to WinFuture, Samsung is preparing a range of official Galaxy S26 magnetic accessories aligned with Qi2 standards.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Magnetic Accessories With Qi2 Support
Notably, Samsung provided a few official magnetic covers for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 that were “Qi2 Ready.” But it appears that this year’s accessory line is far more extensive.
Among the accessories listed in the WinFuture report are:
Samsung Magnetic Carbon Case Black for Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus.
Samsung Clear Case Transparent for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.
Samsung Magnetic Clear Case Transparent for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.
Samsung Magnetic Rugged Clear Case Black for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.
Samsung Magnetic Silicone Case for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra (black or grey).
Samsung Dual Magnetic Ring Holder.
Samsung is also developing an official magnetic Qi2 power pack as well, as revealed earlier.
No Branding For Samsung Galaxy S26 Magnetic Accessories
The difference in Samsung’s magnetic accessory line, when compared with Apple’s and Google’s, is the lack of branding or labelling. While Apple has its “MagSafe” accessories and Google boasts the “Pixelsnap” lineup, Samsung is simply calling these covers “magnetic.”
With Samsung expanding its accessory lineup, a brand name would be justified. However, as of now, the Korean tech major seems to be skipping that, even as rival labels for the Qi2 technology flood the market.