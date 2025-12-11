Business NewsTechnologySamsung Galaxy S26 Series To Get Major Qi2 Upgrade, Sans Branding
ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series To Get Major Qi2 Upgrade, Sans Branding

Unlike Apple and Google, Samsung may skip an official branding for the magnetic accessories.

11 Dec 2025, 01:18 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Samsung is preparing a range of official Galaxy S26 magnetic accessories aligned with Qi2 standards. (Source: Samsung)</p></div>
Samsung is preparing a range of official Galaxy S26 magnetic accessories aligned with Qi2 standards. (Source: Samsung)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Samsung’s forthcoming Galaxy S26 lineup appears poised for a significant boost via Qi2 compatibility, with a fresh leak outlining the company’s intentions for magnet-equipped accessories. However, unlike Apple and Google, Samsung may skip an official branding for the magnetic accessories.

According to WinFuture, Samsung is preparing a range of official Galaxy S26 magnetic accessories aligned with Qi2 standards. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Magnetic Accessories With Qi2 Support

Notably, Samsung provided a few official magnetic covers for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 that were “Qi2 Ready.” But it appears that this year’s accessory line is far more extensive.

Among the accessories listed in the WinFuture report are:

  • Samsung Magnetic Carbon Case Black for Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus.

  • Samsung Clear Case Transparent for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

  • Samsung Magnetic Clear Case Transparent for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

  • Samsung Magnetic Rugged Clear Case Black for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra.

  • Samsung Magnetic Silicone Case for Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra (black or grey).

  • Samsung Dual Magnetic Ring Holder.

Samsung is also developing an official magnetic Qi2 power pack as well, as revealed earlier.

ALSO READ

Galaxy S26 Design Leak Spotted In Samsung Software: Check Key Details
Opinion
Galaxy S26 Design Leak Spotted In Samsung Software: Check Key Details
Read More

No Branding For Samsung Galaxy S26 Magnetic Accessories

The difference in Samsung’s magnetic accessory line, when compared with Apple’s and Google’s, is the lack of branding or labelling. While Apple has its “MagSafe” accessories and Google boasts the “Pixelsnap” lineup, Samsung is simply calling these covers “magnetic.” 

With Samsung expanding its accessory lineup, a brand name would be justified. However, as of now, the Korean tech major seems to be skipping that, even as rival labels for the Qi2 technology flood the market.

ALSO READ

5 Top Upgrades Expected In Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Bigger Battery, Biggest Camera Cutout, More
Opinion
5 Top Upgrades Expected In Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Bigger Battery, Biggest Camera Cutout, More
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT