Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Prices Tipped — And It Doesn’t Look Good
Samsung’s upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in February 2026. Recent reports from South Korea indicate Samsung might implement a price increase for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, though this could differ by region.
While information has surfaced for markets like South Korea and the U.S., expected pricing in India remains uncertain.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Prices In US And Korea (Expected)
A report from South Korean outlet FN News suggests that Samsung plans to raise prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup in Korea. Sources indicate the 256GB base models of the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra may increase by KRW 44,000 to KRW 88,000.
For reference, the Galaxy S25 series started at KRW 1,155,000 for the S25, KRW 1,353,000 for the S25+, and KRW 1,698,400 for the S25 Ultra in South Korea. This would mark a notable increase in pricing.
However, the report also claims that Samsung is considering maintaining launch prices in markets like the U.S., potentially keeping the series at around $800 for the S26, $1,000 for the S26+, and $1,300 for the S26 Ultra (matching current models).
In India, pricing details are speculative. The Galaxy S25 series started at Rs 80,999 for the base model, Rs 99,999 for the S25+, and Rs 1,29,999 for the S25 Ultra.
Potential Reasons For Price Bump In Galaxy S26 Series
Rising component costs are a primary factor. The price of 12GB LPDDR5X RAM has reportedly doubled in the past year, with further increases projected. NAND flash storage prices are also climbing, driving up overall production expenses for high-end devices.
Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S26 series in late February, potentially becoming the first major smartphone brand to increase prices in response to ongoing supply chain challenges.