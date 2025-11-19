Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Be Thinner, Lighter Than Apple iPhone 17 Lineup

In terms of design changes, reliable tipster Ice Universe claims that the vanilla Galaxy S26 will measure just 6.9 mm thick and weigh 164 gm (down from 7.2 mm and 168 gm on the Galaxy S25). The flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to shrink to 7.9 mm and 214 gm (compared to 8.2 mm and 218 gm on the current S25 Ultra).

That would make both the base model and Ultra thinner and lighter than their direct predecessors. The one exception is the Galaxy S26 Plus, which, at 7.3 mm and 191 gm, is rumoured to be fractionally thicker and heavier than the Galaxy S25 Plus it will replace.

If this tip is true, the Galaxy S26 series could also undercut Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup in both thickness and weight. For comparison, the base iPhone 17 is 7.95 mm thick and weighs around 177 gm, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max both measure 8.75 mm and weigh roughly 204 gm and 231 gm, respectively.