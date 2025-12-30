Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Major Communication Boost Via New Exynos Modem Likely

Samsung’s upcoming flagship lineup, the Galaxy S26, may get a major communication boost even in low network areas. The Korean tech major has introduced the Exynos Modem 5410, a cutting-edge 5G modem expected to pair with the Exynos 2600 processor in select models of the Galaxy S26 series.

The Exynos Modem 5410 introduces support for direct-to-cell (DTC) satellite connectivity, potentially enabling voice and even video calls in areas without traditional cellular coverage — a major leap forward for Samsung devices.

The Exynos Modem 5410 integrates advanced satellite and cellular technologies in a single chip, complying with the 3GPP Release 17 standard. As per Samsung, it supports LTE DTC for voice calls, NB-IoT NTN for text messaging and location sharing, and NR NTN for higher-bandwidth applications like video calling.

These features will allow users in remote locations — such as deserts, mountains, or oceans — to stay connected via satellites orbiting high above Earth.

Compared to its predecessor, the Exynos Modem 5400, which offered only basic satellite functionality, the 5410 promises more reliable and secure communication through hybrid post-quantum cryptography (Root of Trust based Hybrid PQC) and improved power efficiency, which could translate to better battery life in real-world use.

If implemented, this would represent a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S25 series, which is limited to emergency text messaging via satellite — a capability already present in competing devices like recent iPhones and Google Pixel phones. The Galaxy S26 lineup could thus close the gap by offering full voice and video satellite communication.

The Galaxy S26 series is expected to be launched in February 2026, with the lineup comprising the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra.